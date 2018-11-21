Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the path of universal brotherhood. Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.

Greetings on Milad-Un-Nabi. We remember the noble teachings of the venerable Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2018

The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember his noble teachings. ” … pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around,” he tweeted.