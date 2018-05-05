Vice President Venkaiah Naidu leaves for six day visit to Guatemala, Panama, Peru

Ambassadors of Guatemala, Panama and Peru were present at the airport to see off the vice president on his maiden visit abroad. (PTI)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today left for his first official foreign visit to Guatemala, Panama and Peru, to strengthen relations with these countries.

During his six-day visit, he would hold meetings at the highest levels in all three countries. He would also interact with parliamentarians, university students and meet members of the Indian diaspora.

“India attaches significant importance to friendly relationship with the countries in this region,” Naidu said in an official statement.

“Strengthening institutional mechanisms for political interaction, multilateral matters, trade and commerce, investments, information technology, traditional medicine, space, defence and culture will be some of the key issues for deliberations. I look forward to a fruitful visit,” he said.

