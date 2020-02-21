Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi greet people on occasion of Maha Shivratri

By: |
Published: February 21, 2020 12:36:37 PM

"On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri, I wish the devout community around the world. On this occasion, when we illuminate our homes, we pray to Lord Shiva to bless us with wisdom and courage to overcome the flaws within," Naidu said.

Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi, Maha Shivratri, Lord Shiva, Baba Bholenath, latest news on maha shivratriIn a tweet, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the blessings of Baba Bholenath — as Lord Shiva is also popularly called — bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all countrymen. (File photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and prayed that Lord Shiva blesses everyone in the country with peace, prosperity and good fortune.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the blessings of Baba Bholenath — as Lord Shiva is also popularly called — bring happiness, peace, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all countrymen.

