Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi attend dinner hosted by CJI on Constitution Day eve

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 9:16 AM

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attended a dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi attend dinner hosted by CJI on Constitution Day eve (Image: Twitter)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday attended a dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day.

Chief justices and judges from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, who are here to attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) conference, were also present.

Naidu posted pictures of the event on Twitter, in which he can be seen with Modi and CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

READ ALSO | Explained – What is constitution day and why it is celebrated?

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

This is perhaps for the first time that PM Modi attended an event in the Supreme Court complex.

“Attended the dinner hosted by the Chief Justice of India on the eve of Constitution Day Celebrations. Delighted to have met and interacted with Chief Justices from neighbouring countries,” the vice president tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi attend dinner hosted by CJI on Constitution Day eve
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition