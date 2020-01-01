Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 1, 2020 8:31:19 AM

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020. The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020,” Naidu said.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1BJP to announce its Delhi CM face in first week of January: Report
2Bihar to celebrate Arun Jaitley’s birth anniversary as state function every year on Dec 28
3Walk the talk, order suspension of NPR until CAA is repealed: Tejashwi Yadav to Nitish Kumar