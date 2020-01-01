Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi extend new year greetings

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020. The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said.

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020,” Naidu said.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” he wrote on Twitter.