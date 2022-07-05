Vice President Election 2022: Nomination begins for August 6 poll; Election Commission issues notification

The Election Commission of India today issued a notification for the vice presidential elections scheduled to be held on August 6, inviting nominations from candidates to fill the position. The newly elected Vice President will have to fill the position before incumbent Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure expires on August 10.

The voting for the vice presidential elections will begin from 10:00 AM on August 6 and will continue till 5:00 PM. The last date of nomination is July 19, 2022. The scrutiny of documents will be done on July 10 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice President of India is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in accordance with the system of proportional representation with single transferable vote. For 2022, 16th vice presidential election, the electoral college consists of 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 members of Lok Sabha.

A total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament make up the electoral college. Since every elector is a member of both Houses of Parliament, each legislator’s vote would have equal weight.

Notably, the names of vice presidential candidates are yet to be announced by the ruling alliance and the Opposition.