‘Vibrant North East 2018’ from May 3

The ‘Vibrant North East 2018’, an event in which people would be made aware of central government’s schemes and programmes, will be held here from Thursday, organisers said.

Players from the agriculture, food processing, consumer affairs, civil supply, drinking water and sanitation sectors will participate in the three-day event.

Organised by Delhi-based NGO, Centre for Agriculture and Rural Development (CARD), the ‘Vibrant North East 2018’ is supported by the North Eastern Council, Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and All India Farmers Alliance.

“The main purpose of the event is to disseminate information about the schemes, grants and projects of the Central government to ensure that they are implemented as envisaged officially,” CARD Resident Director Tushar Sharma told a press conference.

There is a lack of awareness about such schemes and projects among the farmers and other stakeholders of the North East, he said.

“We also seek to provide a platform to the industry to set up agri-business centres at the block level,” he added.

This will be the fourth edition of the ‘Vibrant North East’ expo in Guwahati.