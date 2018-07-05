Vibrant Gujarat Summit to shift focus to exports

The state government will focus on facilitating meetings of local manufacturers and traders with foreign consumer chains or directly with markets. (Reuters)

In a departure from the previous Vibrant Gujarat Summits (VGS) which mostly focused on foreign investment, the Gujarat government this time is planning to lay emphasis on the exports, trade, commerce and services sectors for the VGS 2019. The intention is to showcase, promote and create market for Gujarat-based companies and domestic products in the world market.

“After getting huge response in investment side, the state is now looking to provide a platform to domestic businesses and trade. Innovation, services, trade and exports will be the key areas where the VGS 2019 will focus,” said Manoj Kumar Das, principal secretary to the chief minister and in-charge principal secretary of the industry and mines departments.

The state government will focus on facilitating meetings of local manufacturers and traders with foreign consumer chains or directly with markets. This platform will give better options to start-ups of the state to explore new markets, Das said.

“Gujarat is one of the big destinations of manufacturing and trade in India. Local businesses are doing well on the domestic front and we are going to offer better linkage with investors. For start-ups, this platform will open up new markets. Also, we have ready investor base available for start-ups,” said Das.

The Gujarat government is planning to prepare sector-wise database of local manufacturers and that will be given to foreign delegates.