Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held from Jan 18-20 next year

The biennial Vibrant Gujarat Summit will be held in Gandhinagar from January 18 to 20 next year, the state government said today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started holding the investor summit when he was Gujarat chief minister, would be attending the event.

In the past, the summit was held from January 11 to 13. “The next year’s summit will be held from 18 to 20 January,” chief minister Vijay Rupani said here. He did not give any reason for the change of dates, only saying those were suitable dates.

Modi will attend the summit, Rupani said. “This is our government’s flagship event which has made Gujarat the best investment destination. Representatives of more than 125 countries will participate this time,” Rupani said.