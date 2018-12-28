Vibrant Gujarat summit: Pakistan to mark presence after five-year gap, seven delegations expected to attend

Vibrant Gujarat summit: Pakistan to mark their presence first time after 2013 (Image: Reuters/ File)

For the first time in the last five years, business delegations from neighbouring Pakistan are set to make their presence at the biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The event is slated to take place from January 18-20, 2019. According to a report by The Indian Express, about seven delegations from various regions of the neighbouring country are scheduled to take part.

As per the reports of Global Conclave of International Chambers, at least 52 delegations representing trade and commerce bodies from several countries have confirmed their participation so far which includes Nepal, Bhutan, China and Sri Lanka.

Last time in 2013, a delegation of 22 members from Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry had participated at the summit and pre-event buyer-seller meet on January 9-10. But, following the killing of two Indian soldiers along the International border at Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar sector on January 8, the business delegation left without participating in the main summit on January 12-13.

According to a report, Pakistan will be represented by one delegation each from Peshawar, Punjab province, Karachi, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two delegations from Faisalabad. Speaking to IE, D Thara, vice-chairperson and managing director of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), said that Pakistan was the single nation from where the members of trade chambers have been invited.

At the summit, each delegation will get a duration of 20 minutes to make a presentation about themselves and their aims and opinion on global trade. The representatives will also get opportunities to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their other counterparts, government agencies, private organisations etc.

The summit- Global Conclave of International Chambers is being organised in joint collaboration with the Gujarat government and Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). The event aims to discuss policies related to business and best practices. “Not just Pakistan, there are 52 chambers coming from 45 countries… We are not concerned about where they are coming from. We are looking for business associations. The basic objective of this event is to discuss business policies and best practices,” said Dr Jaimin Vasa, GCCI president to IE.