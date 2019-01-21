Vibrant Gujarat summit: Over 28k MoUs signed, says state govt

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Haryana CM ML Khattar on the last day of the summit, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Express photo: javed raja)

The Gujarat government on Sunday said over 28,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 and they are expected to generate 21 lakh jobs in the state in coming years. The government, however, did not specify the amount of investment.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the summit, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said of the total 28,360 MoUs signed, the maximum — 21,889 — were in the MSME sector. It was followed by urban development (1,516), mineral-based industries (997), oil and gas, including energy (548), agro and food processing (408) and engineering and auto (197). Patel, however, refused to reveal the quantum of investment they would attract. “The figures are not that important. We are still calculating. But the important thing is these MoUs would create employment and boost economic activity,” he said.

During his speech, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in technical textile and pipe manufacturing.

Earlier at the valedictory function, CM Vijay Rupani and chief guest Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the summit will not only build Gujarat’s brand image but also of India.

(With inputs from PTI)