Vibrant Gujarat summit: Over 28k MoUs signed, says state govt

By: | Updated: January 21, 2019 1:16 AM

The Gujarat government on Sunday said over 28,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 and they are expected to generate 21 lakh jobs in the state in coming years.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Haryana CM ML Khattar on the last day of the summit, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. (Express photo: javed raja)

The Gujarat government on Sunday said over 28,000 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019 and they are expected to generate 21 lakh jobs in the state in coming years. The government, however, did not specify the amount of investment.

Addressing the media after the conclusion of the summit, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said of the total 28,360 MoUs signed, the maximum — 21,889 — were in the MSME sector. It was followed by urban development (1,516), mineral-based industries (997), oil and gas, including energy (548), agro and food processing (408) and engineering and auto (197). Patel, however, refused to reveal the quantum of investment they would attract. “The figures are not that important. We are still calculating. But the important thing is these MoUs would create employment and boost economic activity,” he said.

During his speech, Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in technical textile and pipe manufacturing.

Earlier at the valedictory function, CM Vijay Rupani and chief guest Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said the summit will not only build Gujarat’s brand image but also of India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Vibrant Gujarat summit: Over 28k MoUs signed, says state govt
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition