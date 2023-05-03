VIBGYOR Group of Schools partners with Bank of Baroda to offer K-12 education benefits to employees' children.

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a chain of K-12 schools, and the Bank of Baroda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide K-12 education benefits to the bank’s employees’ children. With this collaboration, the admission process for Bank of Baroda employees’ children will be streamlined across all 36 VIBGYOR schools nationwide. This partnership aims to facilitate access to quality education for children and encourages their enrollment in VIBGYOR Group of Schools, according to an official release.

Additionally, the collaboration aims to provide a range of benefits to the employees of the Bank of Baroda including priority admissions and more. “The VIBGYOR Group of Schools intend to provide hassle-free and convenient access to quality education for the children of the bank’s employees. We are certain that this collaboration aims to enhance visibility and opportunities for the students to avail education of contemporary global standards,” Rustom Kerawalla, founder chairman, the VIBGYOR Group, said.

By enrolling children in VIBGYOR Group of Schools, Bank of Baroda employees can rest assured that their children will receive quality education at any of the 36 schools across India. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing children with the best possible education and preparing them for success in the modern world, the release mentioned.

