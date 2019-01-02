VHP’s terse message after Modi remark on Ram Mandir: BJP will pay the price in 2019 elections

By: | Published: January 2, 2019 12:33 PM

Modi on Ram Mandir: VHP's international working president Alok Kumar has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the outfit's outreach to all MPs to seek their support for the cause.

Modi on Ram Mandir: VHP says can’t wait for Ram Temple eternally, BJP will pay price in 2019 polls

Modi on Ram Mandir: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of the government bringing an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya till the matter is in court, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday sent a terse message to the BJP saying it will pay the price in general elections. Addressing the media in Delhi, VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, however, welcomed Modi’s view that a Ram Mandir should come up at the disputed site.

He said that the outfit will continue to up the ante for Ram Mandir and a strong decision will be taken after holding consultation with seers. Kumar reminded the BJP that it has promised to find a solution to the dispute in its manifesto. He said that on January 31 and February 1, saints will meet in Prayagraj to discuss the future strategy and the VHP will move ahead under their guidance.

“Hindu society can’t be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, only way forward is to enact a legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi,” he said.

The top VHP leader said that he has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the outfit’s outreach to all MPs to seek their support for the cause.

In an interview to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Modi had made it clear that there is no plan in place to promulgate an ordinance or to bring a bill in the Parliament to enact a law for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. VHP’s terse message after Modi remark on Ram Mandir: BJP will pay the price in 2019 elections
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition