VHP’s terse message after Modi remark on Ram Mandir: BJP will pay the price in 2019 elections

Modi on Ram Mandir: VHP says can’t wait for Ram Temple eternally, BJP will pay price in 2019 polls

Modi on Ram Mandir: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out the possibility of the government bringing an ordinance for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya till the matter is in court, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday sent a terse message to the BJP saying it will pay the price in general elections. Addressing the media in Delhi, VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar, however, welcomed Modi’s view that a Ram Mandir should come up at the disputed site.

He said that the outfit will continue to up the ante for Ram Mandir and a strong decision will be taken after holding consultation with seers. Kumar reminded the BJP that it has promised to find a solution to the dispute in its manifesto. He said that on January 31 and February 1, saints will meet in Prayagraj to discuss the future strategy and the VHP will move ahead under their guidance.

“Hindu society can’t be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, only way forward is to enact a legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand temple at the Ram Janmbhoomi,” he said.

The top VHP leader said that he has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a part of the outfit’s outreach to all MPs to seek their support for the cause.

In an interview to news agency ANI on Tuesday, Modi had made it clear that there is no plan in place to promulgate an ordinance or to bring a bill in the Parliament to enact a law for the construction of Ram Mandir.