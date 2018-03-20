VHP’s Ram Rajya Rath Yatra hits DMK hurdle in Tamil Nadu: Here’s all you need to know

Ayodhya: Sadhus viewing a chariot modeled on the proposed Ram Janma Bhoomi Temple, at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya on Monday, a day before the launch of Ayodhya – Rameswaram Rama Rajya Ratha Yatra. PTI Photo

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, which started from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, has reached Tamil Nadu. The Yatra is scheduled to be concluded at Rameshwaram. Reports have said that around 1,500 police personnel were deployed to avoid any unfortunate incident. However, VHP’s move to enter Tamil Nadu with Rath Yatra has not gone down well with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

On Tuesday, DMK working president MK Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately stop the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra from entering the state. Stalin said, “The Rath Yatra will disturb the communal harmony and peace in the state.” Meanwhile, administration has imposed section 144 in Tirunelveli after some miscreants announced a protest against the Yatra. The section will be in place until March 23, ANI reports.

Rama Rajya Rath Yatra, said to be VHP’s politico-religious move before multiple Assembly election, was flagged off by the Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya on February 13. The yatra will enter Puliyarai in Tirunelveli on March 20 via Punalur in Kerala. It is scheduled to pass through Sengottai, Ilangi, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor, Sivagiri and proceed to Rameswaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai.

Meanwhile, police arrested protestors from TMMK and MMK, who were for protesting against yatra. However, led by it ex-state chief Hyder Ali, the TMMK continued their agitation against the VHP and RSS leaders.

What is VHP’s Ram Rajya Rath Yatra?

The Vishva Hindu Parishad-led ‘Ram Rajya Rath Yatra’ was flagged off from Ayodhya. The Yatra is first of its kind ‘Rath Yatra’ in the last 28 years and is aimed at seeking public support for construction of “grand” Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Yatra is basically a modified mini truck and has travelled through BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. In its last phase, the Yatra has entered Tamil Nadu. As per earlier reports, the 6000 km-long yatra will end at Rameshwaram on March 25.