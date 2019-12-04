VHP wants Amit Shah, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to exclude Muslims from list of minorities

File Photo of VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal. The outfit has demanded that the Muslims should be removed from the list of the minorities.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that the Muslims should be removed from the list of the minorities in the country. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal argued that they form the second-largest community of the country and it was not justified to accord them the status of minority. Muslims in India form the second largest population after Hindus. According to the 2011 census, Muslims form 14.2% of the country’s total population. While India is home to 100 crore Hindus, who form 80% of the population, there are nearly 17 crore Muslims, 4 crore Christians and 4 crore Sikhs in the country.

“Is the second largest community of the country justified to be called a minority community of the country? Why it should not be excluded from the list of minorities?” he asked.

Bansal said that this appeasement was being done in the country for long by the political parties for their vote bank politics. He urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to do justice by excluding Muslims from the list of minorities.

“This should be rectified immediately,” he said.

The VHP’s statement comes after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) slammed Naqvi for questioning its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its November 9 decision to hand over the disputed 2.77 acres of land to Ram Lalla and allot an alternative land to the Muslims.

“Is Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi trying to take away a constitutional right from the second largest community of the country? We have maintained the position that we would accept the court decision once we reach the final stage and that is yet to come,” the board said.

The VHP leader also mocked senior lawyer Rajiv Dhavan over his alleged sacking in the case by Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. Dhavan had argued for the Muslim party in the Supreme Court.

Naqvi had earlier accused the board of trying to create an atmosphere of division and confrontation in the country after the decades-old Ayodhya case was laid to rest by the Supreme Court.