VHP to organise Dharma Sabha in Delhi on December 9 to push for early construction of Ram Mandir

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has announced that it will hold Dharma Sabha in Delhi on December 9 to garner support in favour of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar informed that the event will be the largest gathering of people in recent times to press for a law for construction of Ram temple.

“We are at an important stage of our fight… we have the blessings of Ram Lalla. Saints have taken a decision and we are only executing it,” Kumar said while speaking at an event organised by Bhartiya Vitta Salahkar Samiti (BVSS) on Thursday.

“The VHP will hold a Dharma Sabha in Delhi. On December 9, come to Ramlila Maidan at 11 am,” he added.

Also Read: Saints want Ayodhya movement declared issue of national importance for

The VHP leader said that 10,000 buses have been booked to ferry people. He said the people from Meerut region, Braj and Haryana will reach Delhi on December 9 to raise the voice for the Ram Mandir.

Kumar also asked people to extend their support to make the Dharma Sabha a big success. “We need your support… all kind of support, tan se, mann se, dhan se support maang raha hoon. People are coming in large numbers, to provide them with food, make arrangement for their stay is a challenging task. Making arrangements at Ramlila (Maidan) will not be so easy, if you people contribute a bit we will succeed.”

Also Read: Senior RSS functionary flays SC over delay

For Ayodhya meeting, Kumar said, the VHP had made arrangements for 1 lakh people. “But 2.85 lakh people attended the Dharma Sabha. The Nagpur sabha was attended by 75,000 people,” he said.

“Someone said me that they are VHP and RSS cadre. I replied this is not a movement but Hindus have now shoulder the responsibility (for Ram Mandir),” he said.

Kumar said that the VHP will organise 543 rallies across the country, a rally each in Lok Sabha constituency for demanding a law. He said that VHP leaders will meet all MPs across to seek their support for bringing an ordinance to pave the way for early construction of a temple.

The VHP and RSS are demanding from the government to take the ordinance route to start the construction of Ram Mandir in view of the delay in the Supreme Court judgment. The matter was previously taken up by the court on October 29. The court ruled that an appropriate bench will take up the matter in the first week of January 2019.