VHP sets ‘deadline’, demands ordinance for Ram temple in Parliament

Upping the ante for the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the VHP Friday said it was fighting a “final battle” and set a “deadline” for the BJP-led central government to bring an ordinance for it in Parliament by the end of the year. At a day-long meeting here, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) high-powered committee, headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the acting chief of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, passed a resolution, demanding an ordinance in Parliament that would pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

After the meeting, the seers also met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a copy of the resolution to him, while requesting him to ask the government to fulfil their demand. Addressing a press conference, VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar set the “deadline” for the government to bring the ordinance in Parliament by the year-end. “This is the final battle for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government should bring an ordinance for the construction of the temple and this should be done by the end of this year,” Kumar said.

Describing the Narendra Modi government as one of “Ram bhakts”, the VHP leader expressed the hope that it would acknowledge the feelings of crores of hindus in the country and bring the law “before the sunset of 2018”. “If that does not happen, then all the options are open before us. The future course of action will be decided during the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ to be held next year on the sidelines of the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad,” Kumar said. He categorically said that only a temple would be built at the site in Ayodhya, while informing that the “Dharam Sansad” would be held on January 31-February 1, 2019 and all the prominent seers from across the country would take part in it.

Without naming Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Kumar said the “janeudhari” (one wearing the Hindu sacred thread) leaders, who had recently started visiting temples, should also support their demand. He also mentioned that in 1989, the BJP had passed a resolution at its national meeting in Palampur for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. When it was pointed out that the matter was still sub-judice in the Supreme Court, Kumar said it was unlikely that the verdict would be pronounced anytime soon.

“I think the Supreme Court neglected its duty. We have waited for long, now we cannot wait,” he said. Sharing the VHP’s plans for the coming days, Kumar said huge public meetings would be organised in all the parliamentary constituencies across the country, demanding an early construction of the temple. Delegations will meet their respective MPs and raise the demand for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, he added.