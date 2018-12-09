VHP rally Delhi LIVE Updates: Ram Mandir movement gets mega push, right-wing group demands Modi government to enact law

VHP rally Delhi LIVE Updates: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a mega event ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to mount pressure on the Modi government to enact a law to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event comes two days before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. According to the right-wing group, it is confident about government bringing a bill in the upcoming session for paving the way for Ram Mandir.
The ‘Dharam Sansad’ will be addressed by RSS’ executive head Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that Delhi’s event will be a massive gathering which will change the hearts of all those who are not in favour of enacting a law for a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The event is apart of VHP’s door-to-door campaign across the country to garner support for Ram Mandir. Today’s event, according to VHP, will be attended by lakhs of people from the national capital and adjoining areas.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has already declared that it will not cede an inch of land for anything but a grand Ram Mandir. The outfit has demanded from the Sunni Waqf Board to withdraw their case over distribution of 2.77 acres land. "The issue is non-negotiable for Hindus," Champat Rai, VHP's International vice-president, said.
VHP's international working president Alok Kumar has expressed confidence that if a Bill for construction of Ram Mandir is tabled in the Parliament, it will sail through easily because all political parties including the Congress are bound to support it. “You (Congress) don’t want to vote (in favour of the bill), don’t vote, but you can’t oppose it otherwise all your branding of Hindutva will collapse,” Kumar said. CLICK HERE READ MORE
The Vishva Hindu Parishad recently held a motorcycle rally in Delhi to send out a message about a 'Dharam Sabha' being organised on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan. Around 2,000 Lord Ram devotees went through various residential areas across the national capital on motorcycles raising slogans 'Ramlala hum aaenge, mandir wahi banaaenge' and also organised meetings.
According to VHP, if in any case the bill does not come in the upcoming Winter Session, then future course of action will be decided at the next 'dharam sansad', which will be held in Allahabad on the sidelines of 'mahakumbh' on January 31 and February 1.