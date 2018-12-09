VHP rally Delhi LIVE Updates: Ram Mandir movement gets mega push, right-wing group demands Modi government to enact law

VHP rally Delhi LIVE Updates: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a mega event ‘Dharam Sansad’ at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to mount pressure on the Modi government to enact a law to start the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The event comes two days before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament. According to the right-wing group, it is confident about government bringing a bill in the upcoming session for paving the way for Ram Mandir.

The ‘Dharam Sansad’ will be addressed by RSS’ executive head Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. VHP’s spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that Delhi’s event will be a massive gathering which will change the hearts of all those who are not in favour of enacting a law for a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The event is apart of VHP’s door-to-door campaign across the country to garner support for Ram Mandir. Today’s event, according to VHP, will be attended by lakhs of people from the national capital and adjoining areas.

