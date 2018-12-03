VHP organising rally on Dec 9 for support to legislation for Ram temple

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 10:42 PM

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a 'dharam sansad' (congregation of Hindu priests) at the Ramlila ground here next Sunday, just days before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, along with VHP’s president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will address the rally. (IE)

The VHP’s massive rally on December 9 demanding early construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, will change the mind of all those who feel the bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament is not possible, its Joint Secretary Surendra Jain said Monday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a ‘dharam sansad’ (congregation of Hindu priests) at the Ramlila ground here next Sunday, just days before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, Jain said,”There will be a huge rally on December 9 here in the national capital, which will pressurise all the political parties to pass a bill for the construction of Ram temple.”

To a question on BJP chief Amit Shah’s reportedly hinting that the bill on Ram temple might not be possible in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, Jain said,” I will not comment on any specific individual”. He expressed confidence that the upcoming rally will change the minds of all political leaders on the issue of bill for the Ram temple.

He said the VHP is confident that a bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the parliament for paving the way for construction of temple in Ayodhaya. ” If in any case bill does not come in this winter session, then future course of action will be decided at the next dharam sansad, which will be held in Allahabad on sidelines of mahakumbh on January 31 and February 1, next year,” Jain said.

RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, along with VHP’s president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will address the rally, he informed, adding that various saints will also address the gathering.

Jain maintained that VHP will seek support from all parties including Congress for passage of bill in the winter session. “He (Rahul Gandhi) is not our enemy, no one is our enemy,” the VHP leader said.

The organisation is carrying out to door-to-door campaign in the national capital and its adjoining areas for making this rally a grand success, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. VHP organising rally on Dec 9 for support to legislation for Ram temple
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition