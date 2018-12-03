VHP organising rally on Dec 9 for support to legislation for Ram temple

RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, along with VHP’s president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will address the rally. (IE)

The VHP’s massive rally on December 9 demanding early construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, will change the mind of all those who feel the bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament is not possible, its Joint Secretary Surendra Jain said Monday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is organising a ‘dharam sansad’ (congregation of Hindu priests) at the Ramlila ground here next Sunday, just days before the start of the winter session of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, Jain said,”There will be a huge rally on December 9 here in the national capital, which will pressurise all the political parties to pass a bill for the construction of Ram temple.”

To a question on BJP chief Amit Shah’s reportedly hinting that the bill on Ram temple might not be possible in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, Jain said,” I will not comment on any specific individual”. He expressed confidence that the upcoming rally will change the minds of all political leaders on the issue of bill for the Ram temple.

He said the VHP is confident that a bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the parliament for paving the way for construction of temple in Ayodhaya. ” If in any case bill does not come in this winter session, then future course of action will be decided at the next dharam sansad, which will be held in Allahabad on sidelines of mahakumbh on January 31 and February 1, next year,” Jain said.

RSS general secretary Suresh Joshi, along with VHP’s president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will address the rally, he informed, adding that various saints will also address the gathering.

Jain maintained that VHP will seek support from all parties including Congress for passage of bill in the winter session. “He (Rahul Gandhi) is not our enemy, no one is our enemy,” the VHP leader said.

The organisation is carrying out to door-to-door campaign in the national capital and its adjoining areas for making this rally a grand success, he added.