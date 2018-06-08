VHP on Goa Archbishop ‘Constitution in danger’ remark: ‘Malicious campaign against Modi government’

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come down heavily on remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party by releigious leaders of the Christian community just a year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In a statement issued here, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain accused the Archbishop of Delhi and the Archbishop of Goa of ‘conspiring in a big way’ in collusion with the Vatican to fulfill their agenda of creating an atmosphere of distrust against the Modi government.

“Why does the church behave in this fashion only when there is a BJP government in office?” Jain asked, adding that when the NDA headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in the power, “Church had breached all boundaries of decency”.

The VHP’s remarks come in the wake of the Delhi and Goa Archbishops’ statements that the Constitution is in danger and calling for a change in next year’s general elections.

Jain said that such institutions in the country are running a malicious campaign against the government. “This is not the church’s view point, but a conspiracy to install governments which can run on the directions of the Vatican.”

Jain added that church should introspect and ask for forgiveness. “They should work according to the Constitution and liberate themselves from the Vatican.”

Recently, Goa Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao said that the Constitution is in danger. In his letter to Catholics across the state, he had called for active participation in social movements and urged Catholics to play an active part in politics. Before him, Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto had issued a letter called people to fast on every Friday till next year and hold meetings to bring a change when country votes next year.