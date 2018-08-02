VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi’s advice to ‘big brother’ Yogi Adityanath: No loudspeakers in mosques during Kanwar Yatra

Apart from speaking her mind on the issue of loudspeakers in mosques during Kanwar Yatra, Sadhvi Prachi also has advised Muslim women to marry Hindus claiming this would eradicate “social evils” like triple talaq and nikha halala.

Firebrand VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, who is known for courting controversies, has reportedly requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that mosques do not play loudspeakers during the Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to carry holy water from the Ganga and offer it to Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan. “Mere bade bhai Yogi ji.. kam se kam.. jab tak Uttar Pradesh mein kanwar chale..tab tak Masjidon mein loudspeaker band ho (My elder brother Yogi ji should ensure that till the time Kanwar processions are going on… there should be ban on use of loudspeakers in the mosques),” Prachi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“From Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Kanwariyas from different states carry their Kanwar as part of a procession to celebrate the marriage of Bhole Nath,” Prachi said in Mathura.

Last year, CM Adityanath had said that his government could not stop the use of microphones, DJs and music systems during the Kanwar yatra till loudspeakers are not banned in every place of worship. On the use of loud speakers during the Kanwar Yatra, Yogi stated that this was a Kanwar yatra not a funeral procession. “Maine kaha ki ye kanwar yatra hai ya shav yatra? Arrey, woh kanwar yatra mein baaje nahin bajayenge, damru nahin bajega, dhol nahin bajega, chimte nahin bajenge, log nachenge-gayenge nahin, mike nahi bajega to woh yatra kanwar yatra kaise hogi,” he had said.

Apart from speaking her mind on the issue of loudspeakers in mosques during Kanwar Yatra, Sadhvi Prachi also has advised Muslim women to marry Hindus claiming this would eradicate “social evils” like triple talaq and nikha halala. “I am fighting the battle for women for a long time. This problem of triple talaq, for which our sister Nida Khan of Bareilly is fighting, I would request her and other such women to leave the religion because either there would be talaq or nikha halala there,” said Prachi. Nida Khan had allegedly received threats for “speaking out against Islam”.

“Na talaq ka na hallala ka koi dar hai… Hindu samaj mein aaye na koi dar hai… aise gande samaj ko chhod kar ke jo mahilaon ki zindagi kewal tabah karte hain… Hindu dharma mein aayein… Hindu samaj mein shadi karna.. achhey sanskari bahut achhey bete milenge… aapaka swagat hai (There would be no talaq or fear of halala. You should join the Hindu community and there would be no fear. You should leave the society, which only destroys the life of women. Get married into Hindu community… you will find boys with good values… you are welcome).”

The VHP leader’s remarks came after Uttar Pradesh government had initiated the process of withdrawing cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, which included hate speech cases against Prachi.