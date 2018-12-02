VHP holds ‘Janagraha’ convention for ordinance to facilitate Ram temple

Thousands of VHP members from various parts of the state including Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar and Hassan besides Bengaluru participated in the event.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad Sunday held its “Janagraha” convention here to press for promulgation of an ordinance to pave the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

VHP members also took out processions from different parts of the city. Addressing the convention, VHP national General Secretary Milind Parande claimed Hindus were losing patience over the “inordinate delay” in disposal of the Ayodhya land dispute case pending in the Supreme Court.

“Hindus have waited for centuries for the building of the Ram temple at Ayodhya, but the court has postponed the case. We respect the institution, but that does not mean we can eternally wait for justice. The majority community is losing patience,” he said.

Parande urged the central government to bring an ordinance to allow construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.