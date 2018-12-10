VHP Dharma Sabha: In terse message to Modi government, RSS says not begging for Ram Mandir (Pic: Sunday Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

VHP Dharma Sabha: In possibly the sharpest criticism of the Modi government so far over the Ram Mandir issue, senior RSS functionary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Sunday said that the Sangh is not begging for a temple but expressing the sentiments of lakhs of people. Addressing the VHP’s Dharma Sabha at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, Joshi sought to remind the BJP about its promise and asked it to fulfill its commitment.

“The government should take steps to enact a law as per the wishes of sants and Ram bhakts… No other alternative can be imagined… We are not begging, we are expressing our sentiment. We are sure that those who are in government today will understand this and take positive steps,” he said.

Also Read: Congress can’t oppose Ram mandir bill, says VHP’s Alok Kumar

Joshi added that enacting a law is the only one option left. “As the sants have said, a law should be enacted to remove the hurdles on the path of the Ram Temple. The nation, and all communities and followers of all religions, wanted Ram rajya,” he said.

Joshi also expressed confidence that the sentiments of people will be heard by the government and court. “The movement for the Ram Temple would continue until the goal was achieved,” he said.

VHP Dharma Sabha (PTI)

The Dharma Sabha was presided over by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri. Terming the gathering historic one, he said that the administration and the judiciary will have to respect the sentiments of people who have arrived here to push of a temple.

Warning the Modi government, he said, “We don’t flatter anyone. If Ram Mandir is not constructed, devotees of Ram will sit silently.”

“If charges are levelled on BJP that it raises Ram Mandir issue around elections, other parties should cooperate on temple construction to end the matter,” he added.

VHP Dharma Sabha (Photo: PTI)

Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Hansdevacharya Maharaj said that nothing less than the promulgation of an ordinance or law is acceptable. Questioning the Supreme Court’s observation on the sensitive issue, he said, “Agar Ram Mandir prathmikta mein nahi hai to ram navmi par ve avkaash kyu lete hain? (If Ram Mandir is not the priority (for Supreme Court), why do they take leave on Ram Navami?)”

Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand said that saints want construction of Ram Mandir to start in December itself. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Raghvanand said that if a law is not enacted, struggle will be the only option left.

“Agar desh ki sabse badi adalat jan-bhaavnaon ki nahi samajhti, to yah Hindu samuday ke prati anyaay hai. (If the country’s top court doesn’t understand the public sentiment, it is an injustice of the Hindus),” he said.

VHP Dharma Sabha (Photo: PTI)

Sadhvi Rithambara said, “Is desh ka Hindu jaag gaya hai, ab Ram Mandir banna hi chahiye.”

VHP’s international president Sadashiv Kokeje said that Ram Mandir is not an election issue instead it is a matter of self-respect. “We can’t wait till infinity for the court to pronounce order. The Parliament should enact a law to pave the way for construction of Ram Mandir.”

VHP’s international working president Alok Kumar said, “In spite of defying its own duties, the judiciary should respect the sentiments of people. All political parties should support for Ram Mandir and enact a law in the upcoming Winter Session.”

VHP Dharma Sabha (Photo: PTI)

According to Delhi Police estimates, aound 2 lakh people had arrived in the national capital on Sunday to attend the VHP’s Dharma Sabha to mount pressure on the government to enact a law for Ram Mandir. The VHP had invited people from neighbouring Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Braj region. The right-wing group is orgnaising similar events across the country to garner support for the cause. On November 25, the outfit had organised a Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya and Nagpur which was attended by around 3 lakh people.