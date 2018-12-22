VHP blasts Naseeruddin Shah for his Bulandshahr remark, says his statement politically motivated, communal

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has termed Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah’s outburst on the Bulandshahr violence, a sponsored statement. VHP’s international general secretary Surendra Jain on Friday said that there will be a series of such statements with the upcoming general elections in sight.

He said that the actor’s comment is not only politically motivated but also utterly communal and has the potential to disrupt peace in the society.

“Why he (Naseeruddin Shah) did not show the same level of empathy with the Sikh victims of 1984 riots, killings of Hindus in the Kashmir in 1990? Why was Naseeruddin Shah not angry when 59 Hindus got burnt alive in Godhra, which included women and children?” he asked.

Jain also warned that such people should not humiliate Hindus by demeaning the pious work of cow protection.

“Shah gets paid to act in films, so was this statement seems a sponsored one?” he questioned.

The VHP leader said that people like Shah will have to answer why they keep making statements which create tension between communities.

“For a few selfish motives, they end up destroying the communal fabric of the country,” he alleged, adding that by marrying Hindu women these movie stars have only furthered the agenda of love jihad.

“These people want to take their children on the same path of love jihad by teaching the koran,” Jain said.

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had in a recent interview said that he was angry about the rise of mob violence, adding that the poison has spread in the society where the death of a cow is given more significance than of a police officer. He had made this remark while referring to the recent Bulandshahr violence where a cop was killed allegedly by cow vigilantes.