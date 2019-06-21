VHP appeals to Modi government, CJI to pave way for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Making a fresh pitch for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the saint fraternity have made an appeal to the Modi government and the Chief Justice of India to speed up hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. At a meeting in Haridwar on Thursday, the Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal of the VHP, which comprises to saints, said the delay is only giving rise to doubts in the minds of Ram bhakts (devotees) about the intentions of the government. It also cautioned the government that an atmosphere of disbelief against it rising and it will not be in the interest of the nation. The VHP on Thursday passed a resolution urging the Supreme Court and the Central government to speed up hearings in the case. The Ram Mandir case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The court has suggested the parties to resolve the matter through mediation. At the last hearing on May 10, the top court granted the mediation panel three more months to complete the process. READ MORE: Ayodhya temple back in spotlight: Mohan Bhagwat says \u2018Ram\u2019s work\u2019 will surely be done "The saints of the country appeal to the government to remove all the obstacles in the path so that the Grand Temple in Ayodhya be built soon according to the wishes of crores of Hindus," the resolution said. It also said that this topic of national importance has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2011 and it is unfortunate that it is not even in its priority list. \u201cIt will not be right even on the part of the judiciary to turn away from its responsibility,\u201d it added. The saints also called upon the Chief Justice of India to make a decision by completing the hearing in the matter at the earliest possible. The resolution said that only \u2018Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas\u2019 will build the temple. \u201cRam Janmbhoomi Nyas has led the movement and has overseen the carving of stones so far. Hence only Nyas should be allowed to build the temple,\u201d VHP national prachar-prasar pramukh Vijay Shankar Tiwari said. Jagadguru Shyam Devacharya ji Maharaj of Jabalpur said that any further delay in this holy national work is unjustified. Speaking to the media, VHP's working president Alok Kumar recollected how the BJP had passed a resolution in its Palampur meet in 1989, the rath yatra LK Advani and the arrest of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1990 during kar sewa. \u201cAfter PM Modi included this resolution in his 2019 manifesto, the expectations of the people has increased even further,\u201d the resolution said. The VHP latest pitch for a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya comes after a gap of nearly four months. In February, the outfit had suspended its campaign to avoid politicisation of the matter in view of the Lok Sabha elections. As part of its campaign, the BHP had held several rallies across the country including in Ayodhya and had met all Lok Sabha MPs to seek their support for the cause.