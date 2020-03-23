VHP advises against taking out processions, asks to unfurl saffron flag atop houses to mark Shri Ram Mahotsav

Earlier, the VHP had planned a fortnight long grand celebrations of Ram Mahotsava. (File Photo PTI)

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has decided to tone down the Sri Ram Mahotsav celebrations in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sri Ram Mahotsav celebrations are slated to begin on March 25 on the occasion of Varsh-Pratipada and end on April 8 when Hindus celebrate Hanuman Jayanti.

VHP’s general secretary Milind Parande urged Hindus to not hold mass events like processions and chariot parades during the Sri Ram Mahotsav celebrations.

“All the Ram bhakts should gather in their respective houses or nearby temples and chant the 13-letter Vijay Maha-Mantra (Shri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram) and inspire others to do so,” he said.

“Saffron flags should be hoisted atop all Hindu houses and stickers of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi affixed outside the houses,” he added.

Earlier, the VHP had planned a fortnight long grand celebrations of Ram Mahotsava. The Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, will fall on April 2.

Also, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the nine-day Ram Mahotsav festivities. The celebrations were supposed to start in Ayodhya from 25 March.