Veteran Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani dies at 86

KM Mani

Former Kerala Minister and Congress (M) chairman, KM Mani passed away today at the age of 86. He was considered as the doyen of modern politics.

Mani passed away at a city hospital in Kochi, where he was udergoing treatment for a respiratory-related illnesses.

The hospital’s medical bulletin said Mani had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for a number of years and also had an acute chest infection.

