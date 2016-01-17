Veteran journalist Gopal Krishna Roy dead

Veteran journalist Gopal Krishna Roy passed away here today at the age of 82, family sources said here.

Roy, a bachelor, worked with news agency UNI for several years.

“He was suffering from fever and stomach ailments and died at 6.00 am this morning,” Purnima Roy, a relative, said.

Roy was known for his proximity to late legendary actress Suchitra Sen and journalists would often fall back on him for information about her as she had lived in seclusion since her last film in 1978.

Roy had also written a biographical book on Sen named “Suchitra-r kotha”.