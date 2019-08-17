Veteran DD News anchor Neelum Sharma dies at 50

Published: August 17, 2019 9:12:48 PM

The anchor of programmes such as 'Badi Charcha' and 'Tejasvini' was recently awarded with the Nari Shakti Puraskar.

One of the founding anchors of DD News and Nari Shakti awardee Neelum Sharma died on Saturday at the age of 50, the public broadcaster said. She was battling cancer. A DD News tweet said Sharma was a founding anchor with over 20 years of association with the broadcaster.

The anchor of programmes such as ‘Badi Charcha’ and ‘Tejasvini’ was recently awarded with the Nari Shakti Puraskar. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar offered condolences to the bereaved family members on behalf of the organisation. Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash also tweeted, “We have lost our ‘Tejaswini’.”

