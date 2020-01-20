Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Surjewala passes away at 87

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: January 20, 2020 12:15:03 PM

Shamsher Surjewala remained a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister.

Shamsher Surjewala, Shamsher Surjewala death, Shamsher Surjewala dies, Randeep Surjewala, Congress, rahul gandhiRahul Gandhi visits Randeep Singh Surjewala at AIIMS, Delhi. (ANI)

Veteran Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away on Monday following prolonged illness. He was 87. Surjewala, father of party leader Randeep Surjewala, breathed his last at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi, party sources said. Shamsher Surjewala remained a five-time MLA and one-time Rajya Sabha MP. He was also the former president of the Haryana Congress and a former minister.

He was a president of the Haryana Krishak Samaj and fought for the rights of farmers. The cremation will take place at Narwana in Haryana in the afternoon.

