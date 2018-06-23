Veteran Congress leader Bagun Sumbrai passes away at 94

A true disciple of Gandhiji, Bagun Sumbrai’s death is a moment of sadness for the entire Congress family. (IE)

Five-time Congress MP and party veteran Bagun Sumbrai died at the age of 94, party leaders said on Saturday. According to Jharkhand Congress leaders, Sumbrai was admitted in Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur 40-days-ago following a heart attack. He died on Friday night. “He was undergoing treatment since then,” the party leader said. Sumbrai was an MP from Singbhum Constituency between 1977 and 2004.

He was also a minister in undivided Bihar and deputy speaker in the Jharkhand Assembly. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has condoled Sumbrai’s death. “The symbol of simplicity, humility and truth of Jharkhand’s people, voice of tribals. A true disciple of Gandhiji, Bagun Sumbrai’s death is a moment of sadness for the entire Congress family. My deepest respect to his entire family members,” Gandhi tweeted.a