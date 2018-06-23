​​​
  3. Veteran Congress leader Bagun Sumbrai passes away at 94

Veteran Congress leader Bagun Sumbrai passes away at 94

Five-time Congress MP and party veteran Bagun Sumbrai died at the age of 94, party leaders said on Saturday.

By: | Jamshedpur/new Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2018 3:04 PM
Bagun Sumbrai, congress leader Bagun Sumbrai, Bagun Sumbrai dies, Jharkhand Congress, Jharkhand Assembly, rahul gandhi A true disciple of Gandhiji, Bagun Sumbrai’s death is a moment of sadness for the entire Congress family. (IE)

Five-time Congress MP and party veteran Bagun Sumbrai died at the age of 94, party leaders said on Saturday. According to Jharkhand Congress leaders, Sumbrai was admitted in Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur 40-days-ago following a heart attack. He died on Friday night. “He was undergoing treatment since then,” the party leader said. Sumbrai was an MP from Singbhum Constituency between 1977 and 2004.

He was also a minister in undivided Bihar and deputy speaker in the Jharkhand Assembly. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has condoled Sumbrai’s death. “The symbol of simplicity, humility and truth of Jharkhand’s people, voice of tribals. A true disciple of Gandhiji, Bagun Sumbrai’s death is a moment of sadness for the entire Congress family. My deepest respect to his entire family members,” Gandhi tweeted.a

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top