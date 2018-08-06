​​​
Veteran Congress leader and Indira Gandhi’s close confidant RK Dhawan passes away

By: | New Delhi | Updated: August 6, 2018 9:55 PM
Dhawan was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.

Former Union minister and Indira Gandhi’s close confidant R K Dhawan died here this evening at a local hospital. He was 81. He breathed his last at the B L Kapur hospital around 7 pm, sources close to the family said. Dhawan was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday for age-related ailments.

“Our homage to veteran Congress leader, Sh. R.K.Dhawan, who breathed his last today. His tireless spirit, immeasurable commitment & untiring dedication to the Congress ideals will always be remembered. RIP,” Congress’ communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala tweeted. Rajinder Kumar Dhawan was a Rajya Sabha member and a private secretary to Indira Gandhi for a long time.

