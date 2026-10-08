Bollywood actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The veteran actor was found unconscious at his Goa residence and subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula, Goa, for treatment. Doctors attempted to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he was declared dead at 5:20 AM.

Malhar Patekar, the actor’s son, confirmed the news of his father’s passing to The Indian Express. He stated that the information was accurate and noted that he was currently in Pune, preparing to travel to Goa. Malhar added that a more detailed statement would be issued later and that the death occurred due to natural causes.

Early Life and Education

Nana Patekar, whose original name was Vishwanath Patekar, stood among the most highly regarded figures in Indian cinema. Celebrated for his commanding screen presence and forceful acting style, he delivered memorable performances in both Hindi and Marathi films over the course of his long career. He studied at the Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai before entering the world of acting. Patekar made his Bollywood debut in 1978 with ‘Gaman’ and subsequently established himself through a series of intense, challenging roles.

Film Career & Legacy

Patekar gained widespread recognition for his powerhouse performances in films such as Parinda, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Krantiveer, which brought him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Dramatic roles in Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Apaharan further solidified his status in Hindi cinema.

Beyond serious dramas, Patekar showcased remarkable comedic versatility. His portrayals, most notably as ‘Uday Shetty’ in Welcome, introduced him to younger generations and cemented his status as a popular culture icon.

Over his distinguished career, Patekar earned numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, along with several Maharashtra State Film Awards. In 2013, he was conferred the Padma Shri for his outstanding contributions to cinema and the arts.

Off-screen, Patekar was widely respected for his deep involvement in social causes and his strong connection to rural Maharashtra, continuously supporting relief efforts for farmers and underprivileged communities.

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Tributes pour in

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar. He described the late actor as a man of equally great heart and talent, noting that Patekar had defined an entire era in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. Fadnavis highlighted the unmatched power and range of his performances, citing films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat, and called his death a significant loss to the industry. He also remembered Patekar’s work through the Naam Foundation and his efforts to support farmers and communities affected by drought.

Actor Jr NTR also paid tribute, remembering Nana Patekar as one of the finest performers in Indian cinema. He spoke of the honesty and intensity that marked every role the senior actor played, observing that his performances felt less like acting and more like real life unfolding on screen. NTR described him as a remarkable artist whose contribution would be remembered for generations and offered heartfelt condolences to the family.

Nana💔 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 8, 2026

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a brief expression of heartbreak on social media, simply marking the loss of the veteran actor.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 8, 2026

Actor-filmmaker Ananth Narayan Mahadevan expressed deep sorrow over Nana Patekar’s death, describing the news as both shocking and heartbreaking. Recalling their shared professional and personal bond, he spoke of a flood of memories from their time working together. Mahadevan remembered Patekar as someone who looked beyond the commercial side of cinema, a man who understood life’s realities with honesty, and who was equally a philosopher, philanthropist and close friend. He admitted he found himself short of words in the face of the loss.