Very very serious’ revelations: Supreme Court on CBI status report on Saradha chit fund scam

The Supreme Court has termed the revelation made by the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) in its status report on the Saradha chit fund scam as “very very serious”. The observation came with regard to the interrogation of former Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar recently.

During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said the court cannot “close its eyes” if some “very very serious facts” are disclosed. The bench asked the probe agency to file an appeal seeking appropriate relief against Kumar, who heading the state SIT on the chit fund scam earlier.

The bench, that also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, gave 10 days to CBI to file the application. Kumar can respond to the plea seven days after that.

The top court said that since the CBI submitted its status report in a sealed cover, it cannot pass any judgement without hearing the other side.

Supreme Court was hearing CBI’s contempt plea against a number of senior officials in West Bengal government including the DGP and then Kolkata police chief on the ground of non-cooperation in its investigation.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court on February 3, after its team was allegedly held hostage after officials went to question Kumar. The agency, it its affidavit filed today, has alleged that in 2009, the Centre had warned the state on the possibility of chit fund firms duping people but west Bengal Government took no action.