Cyclonic Storm Akvan, currently over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19 and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha — sounding a heavy rainfall warning for large swathes of the country.

“Very slow north-northwestward movement of Cyclone Akvan over central parts of South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal at 08:30 am today. It will become a Severe Cyclone tonight, moving northwestwards and becoming a Very Severe Cyclone on the evening of November 19 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast around noon on November 20,” the weather department wrote on X.

“Cyclone Akvan is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Yanam. Heavy rainfall is expected at several places on November 19-20,” IMD scientists told PTI.

Advertisement

‘Very severe cyclonic storm’

The Met department has sounded a red alert for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as the storm barrels towards the coast. It is expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon with wind speed up to 130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph.

According to an IMD bulletin issued on Tuesday afternoon, Cyclonic Storm Akvan has moved slowly north-northwestwards over the past few hours. It lay centered over the same region at 8:30 am — about 610 km east of Chennai and 670 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17. Thereafter it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of November 19,” IMD forecast.

The weather department has also issued a warning about a storm surge of 1-2 m height above astronomical tide that is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh at the time of landfall. A warning has also been issued for fishermen — advising them to avoid parts of the Bay of Bengal till November 20. IMD has also warned about damage to houses and trees in coastal Andhra Pradesh and the possibility of communication and power outages.

Red alert and rainfall warnings

Andhra Pradesh and neighboring states are on high alert as Cyclone Akvan approaches the eastern coast of India. The IMD has issued a red alert for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — warning of heavy rainfall and storm surges in the coastal districts. Odisha has reportedly deployed 74 rescue teams and evacuations remain underway.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the two states are likely to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” till November 21. The weather department has also forecast heavy rainfall for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Odisha.