‘Very irresponsible’: Babul Supriyo checks Dilip Ghosh over ‘shot them like dogs’ comment

Babul’s clarification came after a video of Dilip Ghosh surfaced in which the Bengal BJP chief compared the handling of protesters by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and by Yogi Aditynath in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Monday said that his party had nothing to do with what Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had said on CAA protesters and he should not have said what he said. “BJP, as a party has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and the BJP governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever. Very irresponsible of DilipDa to have said what he said,” Supriyo said.

His clarification came after a video of Dilip Ghosh surfaced in which the Bengal BJP chief compared the handling of protesters by Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and by Yogi Aditynath in Uttar Pradesh. In a fiery speech, Dilip Ghosh said that the people during protesters against citizenship amended law had set public properties on fire and vandalized offices but Mamata Banerjee did nothing against those violent protesters. However, on the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government was tough in its response to the protestors.

“Properties have been damaged, whose money is this? This is my money. This is your money. They (protestors) have set trains on fire, whose money they have destroyed? Still, not one bullet has been fired. There was neither any lathi-charge nor any FIR registered. Police did not even arrest anyone. Is this your father’s property? How can the destroy government property built on taxpayers’ money?” Dilip Ghosh said. He further said: “In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our government has shot these protestors like dogs. They were arrested and cases were also filed against them.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been protesting against the amended citizenship law and has already declared that she will not implement it. Last month, a violent protests erupted across the eastern state where protesters set trains on fire and vandalized government offices. The BJP blamed Mamata Banerjee for inciting the protesters by misleading them about the CAA.