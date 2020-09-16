  • MORE MARKET STATS

Very improper to file plea and say make me HC judge: Supreme Court

By: |
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 8:42 PM

The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh.

The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is ‘very improper’ that someone files a petition and says that he should be made a judge of the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde observed that nobody can become a high court by saying ‘I want to be’.

The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh.

Related News

The bench agreed to hear the petition and issued notices to its secretary general and others, including the Centre, seeking their responses on the plea which has sought reconsideration of the matter relating to their elevation as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

“Issue notice returnable within four weeks,” the bench said in its order.

After issuing notice in the matter, the CJI observed, “This is something very new. I do not think anybody should come and say appoint me as a high court judge”.

“You do not become a high court judge by saying that I want to be,” the bench said. “We find it very improper that somebody will file a writ petition and say that make me a high court judge.” One of the seven petitioners is a retired judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Very improper to file plea and say make me HC judge Supreme Court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian man pleads guilty in telemarketing scam in US
2UP bypolls: Congress sets up separate panels for each seat
3No proposal to change retirement age of central govt employees: Union Minister Jitendra Singh