‘Very dangerous for country if PM is less educated,’ writes Manish Sisodia in letter from jail

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the “importance of education”.

In the hand-written letter in Hindi, purportedly of Sisodia, which was posted on Twitter by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he wrote, “We are living in the 21st century today. New innovations in science and technology are taking place all over the world every day. The world is talking about Artificial Intelligence…in this context, when I hear the PM say that dirty gas funnelled from a drain can be used to make tea or food, my heart sinks,” Sisodia wrote.

The former education minister is currently in judicial custody till April 17 in Tihar jail following his arrest in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case by the CBI.

“Can this gas be used to make tea or food? No! He becomes the butt of jokes across the world and children in school and college make fun of him when he says that aircraft behind clouds cannot be detected by radar. Such comments of his are extremely dangerous for the country,” he added.

“It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated. (Narendra) Modi does not understand science… Modi ji does not understand the importance of education,” Sisodia wrote in the letter.

Sisodia further alleged that in the last few years, 60,000 schools have been closed in the country, adding that it is necessary to have an “educated PM” for the progress of a nation.

“The population of the country is increasing and so should the number of government schools but 60,000 of these have been shut across the country which is alarming as it shows that education is not a priority for them…how will my India prosper like this?” he asked.

Also Read After CBI, ED arrests Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

He also wondered if a “less educated” PM is “capable” of fulfilling the dreams of the aspirational youth of the country. “Youth are aspirational. They want to do something, they want to win the world. They want to do wonders in the field of science and technology,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked Sisodia his qualification, and claimed that the Delhi government schools’ performance took a plunge when Sisodia was the education minister.

“For eight years Sisodia worked on schools as an event manager and not as the education minister of Delhi. As a result, now up to 40 per cent of students in government schools either fail in classes 9 and 11 or appear in compartment exams. Class 10 and class 12 students are also in disarray,” alleged the Delhi BJP president.