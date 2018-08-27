​​​
Verdict of 2007 Hyderabad blasts today, survivors await justice

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court on Monday will pronounce the judgement in the 2007 Hyderabad twin bomb blasts case, two days after the 11th anniversary of the incident.

Published: August 27, 2018
National Investigation Agency, hyderabad blast 2007, hyderabad blast verdict, gokul chat blast, lumbini park bomb blast date Two blasts occurred in Hyderabad-in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park-which killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60. (Image: IE)

Speaking to ANI, Raheem, a survivor, demanded strict punishment for those involved in the case.

“Many leaders have promised action, but nothing has happened so far. We demand strict punishment for those involved. We’ve been waiting for this day for past 11 years, and hope we’ll get justice,” he said.

Two blasts occurred in Hyderabad-in Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park-which killed nearly 42 people and injured over 60.
Four persons were arrested in connection with the case, namely Mohammed Sadiq, Ansar Ahmed Badshah Shaik, Akber Ismail and Anique Shafeeq Syed.

The aforementioned accused, reportedly Indian Mujahideen operatives, are currently lodged in Cherlapalli Central Prison.

