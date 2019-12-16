Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case today: All you need to know

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a prime accused in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

A Delhi court is expected to pronounce today its verdict in the 2017 Unnao kidnapping and rape case in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is prime accused. Sengar was expelled from the party after his name was mired in the case. The verdict will be delivered at 3 PM by the Tis Hazari court.

The in-camera proceedings were conducted by district judge Dharmesh Sharma. The judge heard the case on a day-to-day basis from August 5 after it was transferred to Delhi from a Lucknow court on the Supreme Court’s direction. He will deliver the verdict after the conclusion of the hearing of final arguments by the CBI and the accused.

The case relates to 2017 when the victim was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar when she was a minor.

The BJP had initially suspended Sengar from the party. In August this year, the party expelled him following massive public and political outrage. He was also removed from various legislative committees.

If the court convicts Sengar today, he will lose his Legislative Assembly membership and will be barred from contesting elections for the next six years. Sengar is a four-time BJP MLA from Bangermau seat in the Unnao district.

Earlier in August, the court had framed charges against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh under Sections 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping or inducing a woman to compel for marriage), 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case gained limelight after the victim attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow in April last year. Her father was also allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested by the police. He died in judicial custody a few days later. The case was transferred to the CBI in July 2018.

In July this year, the woman’s car in which she was traveling with her two aunts was hit by a truck. While two of the aunts were killed in the accident, the victim survived. The family alleged that the accident was plotted by Sengar’s men. The victim was initially admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. She was later transferred to AIIMS, Delhi after Supreme Court’s intervention.

The woman and her family were later provided CRPD security and accommodation in Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh government.