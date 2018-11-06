Venkaiah Naidu returns from Africa, describes visit ‘extremely productive’

I am totally satisfied that we could successfully engage ourselves with these countries,” the vice president told reporters on board before landing.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu returned from his six-day three-nation tour of Africa on Tuesday and described it as an “extremely productive” visit. The special Air India aircraft carrying Naidu landed in Delhi at 6.45 am.

“I had an extremely productive visit to Botswana, Zimbabwe and Malawi. I am totally satisfied that we could successfully engage ourselves with these countries,” the vice president told reporters on board before landing.

Naidu said during this high-level visit, India got support of these countries on several international fora. India gives high priority to its relations with Africa, Naidu said.