Rajya Sabha: Opposition stages walkout after Venkaiah Naidu refuses to revoke suspension of 12 MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that the suspension of 12 MPs will not be revoked since they have not expressed remorse. Soon after, an angry Opposition staged a walkout from the Upper House, expressing displeasure over the suspension of the members. The Opposition also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha over the action against MPs.

“Suspended MPs have not expressed remorse. I am not considering the appeal of Leader of Opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge). Suspension will not be revoked,” he said.

“The bitter experience of the last Monsoon Session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting & waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session. Such assurance would have helped me in appropriately handling the matter but unfortunately it will not be,” Naidu said.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was “compulsorily forced” to 12 opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha but will consider revoking their suspension if they apologise to the Speaker and apologise to the House.

However, the Opposition was firm on its stand and said that it will not tender apology and alleged that the Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended against the rules. It is believed that the Opposition is also considering a boycott of the Winter Session in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension, which it has called “dictatorship” and an attempt by the government to muzzle its voice.

Earlier today, leaders of 16 opposition parties met Naidu and urged him to revoke the suspension of 12 opposition MPs from the Upper House. Leaders of the DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI and CPI-M, RJD, TRS, IUML, RSP, MDMK, LJD, NC, Kerala Congress, VCK and AAP, besides that of the Congress were present at the meeting.

Twelve opposition MPs were on Monday suspended for the remainder of the session for their unruly behaviour and misconduct during the last day of the Monsoon session on August 11, after the government moved a motion in this regard. Leaders of 12 opposition parties had on Monday condemned the government for bringing the motion that led to the suspension of the 12 members.

The opposition leaders termed the suspension “unwarranted and undemocratic”, and alleged that the action was in violation of all rules and procedures of the Upper House.

The suspended MPs are — six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM. The motion to suspend Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and Binoy Viswam of CPI was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.