Venkaiah Naidu orders review of new military-style uniform of Rajya Sabha marshals

Venkaiah Naidu order review of new dress of Rajya Sabha marshals

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday ordered to review the new military-style uniform of House marshals. The decision to review the dress comes a day after people raised objections to the dark military-style uniform of marshals.

On the first day of the Winter Session on Monday, marshals in the Rajya Sabha appeared in a new dress while in the Lok Sabha, marshals continued in their old uniform. The new uniform caused outrage because of its resemblance to that of Army officials.

As the House met to transact business for the day on Tuesday, Naidu said he has asked the Rajya Sabha secretariat to revisit the new uniforms. The Chairman added that he had received some observations regarding the dark military-style uniform and peaked cap from politicians and others.

“The secretariat of Rajya Sabha after considering the various suggestions have come out with new dress code for marshals. But we have received some observations from some political as well as some well meaning people. So I have decided to ask the secretariat to revisit the same,” he said.

The change in the uniform of marshals in the Rajya is said to be the first in the five decades.