Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (File photo: PTI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday turned emotional while bidding farewell to former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy. Reading a condolence message on the death of his old friend and former Andhra Pradesh Assembly colleague in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu struggled to hold back his tears as he spoke about his four-decade-long personal association with the departed leader. The veteran Congress leader breathed his last on Sunday. Naidu was reading a formal obituary in Upper House of the Parliament. Reddy passed away early on Saturday a Hyderabad hospital, after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

While calling the 77-year old an “outstanding orator and able administrator”, Naidu spoke of his earlier association with Reddy. Remembering him, the Rajya Sabha chairman said both Reddy and him worked for two terms in the Andhra Pradesh assembly during 1970s. He also spoke of his days when he used to share a bench with Reddy. Both leaders used to discuss a number of issues over breakfast just before proceedings of the house used to begin.

“Both of us used to sit on the same bench. We used to argue on issues in our own way,” Naidu said about his long association with Reddy. The upper house also observed a one-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul. Naidu, wiping his tears, apologised to the members of the house. “I am sorry I was unable to control my emotions due to 40 years of personal association.” Referring to earlier days, Naidu added, “During those days, Assembly used to meet at 8 am. Both of us used to meet at 7 am and discussed issues over breakfast. His knowledge, mastery over the languages – English as well Telugu, and depth of understanding… He was absolutely remarkable,” he said, pointing out that it was at pain to hear about Reddy’s death.

“Reddy has been my friend, senior and also used to guide me. I am six years younger to him. We deeply mourn the death of Jaipal Reddy,” Naidu said. A parliamentarian sine 1980s, Jaipal Reddy entered Lok Sabha five times and also served twice as a member of the Rajya Sabha.