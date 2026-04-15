At least 13 workers were killed and more than 20 were injured in a massive explosion that occurred at Vedanta’s power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Reacting to the incident Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “I am deeply anguished by the extremely tragic accident that occurred at the Singhtirai plant in Chhattisgarh.”

Agarwal conveyed his condolences to the victims and their families, saying the company stands firmly with them during this difficult time. “Every person affected in this incident is part of my family. Your tears are mine, your pain is my own,” he said. Agarwal ensured a thorough and detailed internal investigation that will determine the exact cause of the explosion, adding that all procedures will be followed and every effort made to uncover what led to the accident.

Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Singhitarai plant in Chhattisgarh.



Everyone affected is my family. Your tears are mine. Your pain is mine.



Our full support, in every way, is with you.



A full investigation is underway. All due processes will be followed. No… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) April 14, 2026

ALSO READ Vedanta Chhattisgarh Blast: 13 killed as 600-degree superheated steam rains on workers; CM orders inquiry



PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kins of deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured in Chhattisgarh boiler blast. The PM took to X tand offered condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those who were hurt. He also noted that the local administration is providing necessary support to the affected people.

“The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he said.

The mishap at a power plant in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, is tragic. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting those affected.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2026

How did the accident happen?

Officials have told PTI that the explosion occurred in a steam-carrying tube connected to the boiler system. However it is still not know why the explosion occurred. A district official as quoted by The Indian Express, stated that “superheated steam with a temperature of around 600 degrees” fell on workers after the pipeline burst. Some were having lunch at around 2:30 pm where there was a massive blast and thick smoke spread everywhere.” He further added that the felt like “a missile had landed.”

Vedanta’s official statement

In an official statement as quoted by PTI, the company said, “An unfortunate incident occurred at Unit-1 boiler” of its Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from its sub-contractor, NGSL. The company mentioned that “its immediate priority is to ensure the provision of best possible medical assistance and treatment” and that is “extending full support to the injured” while coordinating with medical teams and authorities. It also said that a detailed probe has been initiated.

What action has been taken?

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the incident “extremely tragic” and announced Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. He also ordered an inquiry and said the “strictest possible action” would be taken if anyone was found guilty. According to a PMO post shared on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the mishap “tragic” and announced Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.