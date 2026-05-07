After calling for president’s rule with fresh elections in Tamil Nadu, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, is now advocating that TVK Chief Vijay should be allowed to form the government, stating that the party has won a clear mandate in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

‘Vijay should form government in Tamil Nadu,’ says Vembu

In a detailed post on X, Vembu asserted that denying TVK the opportunity to form the government would go against the will of the people. He added that if the numbers in the Assembly do not add up, fresh elections would be preferable to “endless horse trading.”

“If the arithmetic in the assembly does not work, instead of endless horse trading, fresh polls are the best and I believe TVK will win a super majority. So it is in the interest of other parties to avoid fresh polls because they are likely to lose seats to TVK,” Vembu said.

Let me state these clearly. I believe the @TVKVijayHQ won a clear mandate and should form the government. Anything else is against the will of the people. If the arithmetic in the assembly does not work, instead of endless horse trading, fresh polls are the best and I… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 7, 2026

Vembu clarified that he is not making these remarks as a TVK supporter but as someone who deeply cares for Tamil Nadu and Bharat. He reiterated his strong nationalist credentials and welcomed the rise of a new party as a sign of the strength of India’s democracy. He expressed hope that a “good solution” is found soon, allowing TVK to form the government.

Vembu’s Earlier stance: Call for President’s Rule and Fresh Elections

Earlier in the day, Vembu had expressed concern over the current political situation, warning that any government formed through alliances would be unstable.

In his morning post, he wrote, “The numbers don’t seem to add up. Whatever government is cobbled together is likely to be unstable with various pulls and pressures. Tamil Nadu deserves better.”

He suggested that President’s Rule followed by fresh elections, with strict enforcement of “no cash for votes”, would be the best course of action.

Vembu predicted that TVK would return with a super majority in fresh polls. He also advised the BJP to fight independently in Tamil Nadu, even if it results in zero seats, calling it “time for a fresh start” for the party in the state.