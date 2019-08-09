Vellore Lok Sabha Election Result Live: AIADMK backed candidate Shanmugam leads by margin of over 15,000 votes

Vellore Lok Sabha election result: Counting of votes currently underway amid tight security. (Representational pic).

Vellore Lok Sabha Election Result Counting Live: Counting of votes for the Vellore Lok Sabha seat is currently underway amid tight security. The counting began at 8 AM on Friday and is likely to continue till late afternoon. The counting is taking place at a centre set up on the premises of Ranipet engineering college in the city. A total of 70 CCTV cameras have been installed at the engineering college to ensure free and fair counting of votes. The EVMs, the control units and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices were moved to Ranipet engineering college premises after the polls. Officials involved in the process told PTI that votes are being counted in a tight security environment.

At 11 AM, AIADMK backed candidate AC Shanmugam was leading with a margin of 15,987 votes. While the ruling party’s Shanmugam got 1,67,517 votes, hit opponent DMK’s Kathir Anand has secured 1,51,530 votes.

The Vellore district in Tamil Nadu was the only constituency in the country that didn’t vote during the general elections in April-May. Tamil Nadu has 39 parliament seats. Voting across all the 38 seats were held on April 19. However, voting in Vellore was delayed following seizure of currency from the house of DMK leader Duraimurugan.

Polling in the Vellore parliamentary constituency took place on August 5. The total turnout was 71.51 per cent. The constituency has 14.32 lakh voters spread in six Assembly segments. The poll to the Vellore Lok Sabha seat was originally slated to be held in April but it was canceled following raids and cash seizures by the Election Commission.

The result is expected to be out by the afternoon and will decide if the AIADMK retains the seat or arch-rival DMK wrests it. A total of 28 candidates were in the fray which includes AC Shanmugam of Puthiya Neethi Katchi, an ally of the AIADMK and DM Kathir Anand of the DMK.

District Election Officer and Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said that votes recorded in five VVPAT devices will be verified for each and every Assembly constituency.