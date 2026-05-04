Vellore Vellore Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A.Soniya Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
K.M.Vinaayagam Viro Ke Vir Indian Party Awaited
K.Muniyappan ALL PENSIONERS PARTY Awaited
K.Vimala Naam Indiar Party Awaited
M.Loganathan IND Awaited
M.M.Vinoth Kannan Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
M.Vinothkumar Anna MGR Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
P.Karthikeyan DMK Awaited
S R K Appu AIADMK Awaited
S.Appu All India Jananayaka Makkal Kazhagam Awaited
S.Giridhara Prasad Party for the Rights of Other backward Classes Awaited
S.M.Irshad Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
S.Madhan Kumar IND Awaited
S.Rajkamal IND Awaited
U.Vijaya Kumar IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Vellore assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Vellore Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 88% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Vellore assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Vellore with a margin of 9181 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Vellore assembly elections?

Vellore Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Karthikeyan .P Appu S.R.K 9181
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
DMK-flag
Karthikeyan .P
2016
DMK-flag
Karthikeyan .p
2011
AIADMK-flag
Vijay.dr.v.s.

Vellore Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Vellore Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.