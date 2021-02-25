  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vehicle with gelatin sticks found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Mumbai Police on alert

By: |
February 25, 2021 9:00 PM

According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Crime Branch is investigating the whole matter.

Anil Deshmukh, gelatin mukesh ambani houseMaharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Vehicle with gelatin sticks found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence: A vehicle laden with gelatin sticks, used in explosives, was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

According to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police Crime Branch is investigating the entire matter.

More details awaited.

