Veer Savarkar a thought which will never lose relevance: Devendra Fadnavis responds to Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar was “not just a person but a thought” which will never lose its relevance. Fadnavis’ reaction came hours after Yuva Sena president and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray said that one should not dwell on the past.

“The great swatyantraveer Savarkar is not just a person but he is a thought, and that thought can never be the history. It will continue to be our present as well as future,” the former chief minister told reporters.

Aaditya was reacting to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s statement that those opposing the Bharat Ratna award for Savarkar should be made to spend two days in the Andaman Cellular Jail, the erstwhile colonial prison, where the freedom fighter had been lodged during his incarceration.

“Sanjay Raut mentioned the context in which he spoke. Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is. Instead of history, we need to talk about current issues,” Aaditya said while responding to a question whether Sanjay Raut’s statement would affect Congress-Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra.

“Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they may be from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman Cellular Jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realise his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation,” Raut said in the morning.